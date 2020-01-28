THE Anambra State government in collaboration with the European Union, EU, commenced the construction of water projects to supply potable water to some communities in the state.

The communities are in Anambra East and West and Aguata Local Government Areas of the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano, who announced this when he inspected facilities at the Otuocha Regional Water Scheme and the Obizi-Uga Regional Water Scheme, Aguata LGA, said that the government had since completed payment of counterpart funding for the projects between Anambra State Government and the EU.

He explained that the first phase of the Otuocha project would be completed in April and would cover three communities in Anambra East — Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba-Anam.

According to him, the construction of the second phase will commence on completion of the first and will cover eight communities within Anambra West and Ayamelum.

He said that the Otuocha water would be sourced from Omambala River and that the treatment facility has capacity to treat 10 million liters of water daily.

The governor, who also inspected Obizi-Uga Regional Water Scheme, said that the project had been abandoned for 10 years.

While ordering the completion of the Obizi-Uga project in April, Gov. Obiano said the scheme would be expected to be reticulated within 40 kilometers, covering more than 14 communities, including Uga, Isuofia and Ekwulobia.

The representative of the EU, Hannes Mostert, explained that the Otuocha water after being treated would be supplied to a 450 cubic meter high tank in Otuocha for reticulation across the benefitting communities.

The Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, commended the government for sincerity in revamping the various water schemes and stressed the need to secure the projects.

– Jan. 28, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

