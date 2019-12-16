Ex-APC National Vice Chairman buried in Nasarawa

THE remains of Alhaji Zakari Idde, the former National Vice Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), North-Central, were laid to rest on Monday at his home town, Nassarawa Eggon, amidst tears.

Idde died on Sunday at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, at the age of 58, following an illness.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idde was a former Majority Leader and a two-term member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and an APC governorship aspirant for the 2019 general elections.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, led other members of the House to the funeral prayer on Monday at Nasarawa-eggon.

Balarabe-Abdullahi described the deceased as a detribalised Nigerian who contributed immensely to the development of the state and the country.

He condoled with his family, the people of the state and Nigeria, saying that death was an act of God which all mortals must experience.

“Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde contributed to the development of the state and the country, and also to the success of the APC.

” He was a rare gem whose demise will affect many people, but God the Giver and Taker of life knows the best time to call every one.

“He has decided to call Zakari Abdullahi Idde, what we can do than to pray for the repose of his soul and that of every other departed soul,” the speaker said.

Malam Jibrin Yusuf -Danladi, the Chief Imam of Nassarawa Eggon, who led the funeral prayer, called on people to live a life worthy of emulation as death could come at any time.

Among those who attended the funeral prayer are: Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; Sen. Godiya Akwashiki; Mr Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information ; Alhaji Suleiman Wambai, National Vice Chairman of APC, North-Central, politicians, traditional and religious leaders.

NAN

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

