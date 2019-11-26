THE Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, approved the nomination of a former Deputy Speaker, Mr Musa Abduwasii, as Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission by the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter nominating Abduwasii by the governor was read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, at plenary.

Aside Abduwasii, who is from Oyo North Senatorial District, others whose nominations as members of the commission were also approved were Ojoawo Adewoyin (Oyo South Senatorial District) and Mrs Iyinade Ladoye (Oyo Central Senatorial District), both of whom are full time members.

Messrs Iyanda Arabanda (Oyo South) and Hassan Ogundoye (Oyo North) were also approved as part time members.

NAN also reports that Abduwasii was the deputy speaker during the eighth Assembly.

NAN

– Nov. 26, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

