A former Governor of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has commiserated with President Mohammadu Buhari over the death of his long-term associate and founding President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Funtua.

Ahmed, in a tweet, described Funtua’s death, at a time the country could benefit from his contribution, as a monumental loss.

He urged the president to take heart and accept the loss as the will of Allah, whom he described as the author of life and death.

”I am deeply saddened by the news of Mallam Ismaila Funtua’s death. I offer my deepest condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise of his long-term associate.

“I urge him to accept Mallam Funtua’s demise as the will of Allah, the author of life and death. I also ask Allah to strengthen Mallam Funtua’s family and friends at this difficult moment,” he said.

Ahmed said that Funtua had, in several capacities, served the country and made tremendous contributions to its economic and political development.

“That he died at a time the country can further profit from his wealth of experience makes his passage even more painful.

May Allah forgives and counts him among the favoured in Aljanah,” the former governor said in the tweet. (NAN)

– Jul. 23, 2020 @ 9:49 GMT |

