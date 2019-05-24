TUNDE Balogun, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday told residents of the state to expect another phase of progressive governance under the governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Balogun made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s successor, Sanwo-Olu.

He said that different administrations since 1999, had embarked on people-oriented programmes and policies in the state.

According to him, that is what good and progressive governance is all about.

“By the grace of God, come May 29, a new administration, Sanwo-Olu-led administration will be taking over the affairs of governance in Lagos State.

“He has a lot of ideas and programmes; progressive programmes meant to develop the state and benefit our people.

“Lagos has been under progressive government since 1999, under Sen. Bola Tinubu; Mr Raji Fashola and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode. These are progressive leaders.

“We have a 10-point agenda, which encompasses development in the areas of housing, healthcare, education, roads, waterways, railways and infrastructure generally.

“In the next four years, we should expect another phase of infrastructure development. Majorly, Sanwo-Olu-led administration will do more in strengthening such programmes,” he said.

Balogun said that the incoming Sanwo-Olu administration was determined to ease gridlocks in Lagos metropolis which, he noted, was a major challenge in the state.

“We have identified about 60 gridlock areas; and we want to make sure that we unlock the gridlocks and ensure free-flow of traffic on our roads.

“We will take them one after the other; it is going to be tough, it will take some efforts, but we are determined to execute these projects,” Balogun said. (NAN)

– May 24, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)