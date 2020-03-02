THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has claimed credit for the “restoration of peace” between farmers and herdsmen in Benue and other parts of the North.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Acting Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Mr Nathaniel Ubong, attributed the success story to the intervention of the corps’ Agro Rangers unit.

Ubong spoke at an event organised by the Corps to mark the International Civil Defence Day 2020 with the theme, “Civil Defence and a First Aider in Every Home”.

He said that the unit was created with the help of the Ministry of Agriculture to help address the continued clashes between farmers and herders in the country.

“The agro ranger was established because of complaints of herders/farmers clashes all over the country.

“With the creation, we discovered that the northern farmers went to farm last farming season without many hitches.

“The Civil Defence agro rangers go with the farmers to their farmlands to enable them to cultivate and make farm produce available for all Nigerians.

“We are aware that this year’s rice harvest and the sale was the highest in the history of this country, because of the involvement of agro rangers in that regard,” Ubong said.

He debunked the insinuation that the agro rangers unit was set up for the northern part of the country alone, saying the programme had been launched in South-South, North-Central and North-East.

“Any government that desires the establishment of agro rangers in their state, we oblige. It depends on how many states are involved in herders/farmers clashes.

“Like in Benue, mutual relationships have been created because of the deployment of agro rangers and peace has been restored among farmers in the state,’’ Ubong said.

He urged Nigerians to report the movement of criminals around their domain for arrest.

“People see their relations involved in crime and they keep quiet. They should be able to raise alarm and inform government agencies in order to deploy and ensure arrests are made to address such recurring situation in the country,” Ubong said.

On the International Civil Defence Day, he said the event was meant to bring the attention of the world to the vital importance of civil protection.

“Also, raising the awareness of the preparedness for prevention and self-protection measures in the event of accidents or disasters, are part of this year’s event,” Ubong asserted.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that March 1 of every year is set aside by the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) to mark the International Civil Defence day. (NAN)

