The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has commended business mogul and Founder of Elizade Motors, Chief Michael Ade Ojo for his contributions toward the development of the Ilara-Mokin community in Ondo State.

His commendation followed the grand inauguration of the 6-kilometer road network in Ilara-Mokin, Akure, Ondo State, constructed by Chief Ade-Ojo.

The minister, who was at the inauguration of the reconstructed road in the town, which hosts Elizade University, also founded by Chief Ade Ojo, lauded his commitment toward investing in the development of his immediate community.

According to him, infrastructure development plays a key role in community and nationwide development.

“This 6-kilometer road construction which connects Ilara-Mokin and Ikota will ramp up social and economic growth to both communities, bringing transformation to Ondo State and Nigeria by extension.

“The road construction has also led to the creation of jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers, and other professionals who were involved in the project,’’ Fashola said in a statement by him.

Expressing his gratitude to Ade-Ojo, the minister said that it was remarkable for an individual to embark on an infrastructure development which contributes meaningfully to the speedy actualisation of community growth and the enhancement of the citizens’ welfare.

The grand opening was graced by several dignitaries, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu and the Alara of llara-Mokin, Ondo State, Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti among others. (NAN)

– Nov. 30, 2019 @ 12:12 GMT |

