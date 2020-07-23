PETER Fasua, on Thursday, emerged as a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before voting could start, Mr. Bade Falade, who conducted the party primary, announced the withdrawal of two other contestants from the race.

Falade, also the SDP National Vice-Chairman, South-West, and Chairman of the primary said that Mr. Festus Owolola and Otunba Bamidele Oduwale, had stepped down for Fasua.

He, however, announced Fasua as the SDP flagbearer for Oct. 10 governorship election.

According to him, eight delegates were drawn from each of the 18 local government areas of Ondo State to elect the SDP candidate for the incoming governorship election.

“Fasua emerged as our candidate for the Oct. 10 election as two other aspirants stepped down for him.

“Having met all the guidelines of our party, Mr. Peter Oyeleye Fasua, is hereby returned elected as the candidate of SDP for the Ondo State governorship election,” he said.

NAN reports that the delegates had gathered at the SDP Secretariat, Adegbola area of Akure for the party primary when the two other contestants announced their withdrawal from the race.

Other national leaders in attendance were the state Chairmen of the party from Ebonyi, Edo, Ogun, Kogi, Rivers, Osun, Lagos, Delta, Adamawa, and Akwa-Ibom.

He urged all members of the party to work with Fasua for his success and that of SDP in the election.

In his acceptance speech, Fasua thanked the delegates and other aspirants for their belief in him as the party candidate.

“Ondo State has what it takes to be one of the best states in the country. But due to maladministration by successive governments, the state has failed to develop.

“For this coming election, we shall win with the cooperation of the party’s members and people of the state. SDP is in the race to bring good dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots,” he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 23, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

