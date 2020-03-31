As part of efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus in Ekiti State, the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has named an eight-person management committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account recently set up by the state government.

The account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and well-meaning members of the society, who are willing to support the state government’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The expected support will also go towards providing palliatives for vulnerable persons in the state.

The committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Members of the committee are: Biodun Oyebanji, secretary to the State government chairman; Margaret Fagboyo, special adviser, Development Partnerships, secretary; Ayoola Owolabi, commissioner for Finance;Femi Ajayi, commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning; Moji Yaya-Kolade, commissioner for Health and Human Services; Ayodele Jinadu, commissioner for Special Duties; Prof Bolaji Aluko, special adviser and director general OTSD; and Hakeem Bakare, director general DICT.

The Ekiti State Covid-19 Pandemic Support Account, a UBA Current Account with number 1022752067, has since become operative.

