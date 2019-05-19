Fayemi congratulates New Northern Governors’ Forum Chair

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State says Governor Simon Lalong, new Northern Governors’ Forum Chair is a team player and a man of vision

KAYODE Fayemi, Ekiti State governor, has congratulated Simon Lalong, Plateau State Governor, on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

Governor Lalong’s emergence as the new chairman of the Forum was announced at the group’s meeting on Friday. He is taking over from Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on May 29.

Governor Fayemi, in a statement, signed by Yinka Oyebode, his chief press secretary, hailed the emergence of the Plateau Governor, who he described as a team player and a man of vision.

Fayemi said the new NNGF chairman has a deep understanding of issues that are of priority to the Forum, adding that he is convinced that the group would attain greater heights under Lalong’s leadership.

“As a man of vision and a great team player, I have no doubt that Governor Lalong’s tenure as chairman of the NNGF would impact positively on the Forum as well as the people of the region.

“Accept my hearty congratulations on this recognition and call to serve as Chairman of NNGF. I wish you huge success in this daunting assignment.”, the statement added.

