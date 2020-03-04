KAYODE Fayemi, governor of Ekiti State, has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on his 78th birthday.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode, described Pastor Adeboye as an embodiment of God’s grace, mercy and favour.

The gpovernor said Nigeria is lucky to have Pastor Adeboye, who commands global respect in the ministry and Christendom having worked hard in God’s vineyard for over forty years.

He described Pastor Adeboye as a preacher of the true and undiluted word of God, evangelist to the whole world, a teacher and prophet who delivers God’s message to the nation with an amazing level of humility.

The governor who noted that the renowned pastor has won the hearts of millions of people all over the world with his humility and simplicity said the renowned cleric exhibits the nature of Jesus Christ whom he preaches with zeal.

Fayemi said the RCCG General Overseer has stood out as a committed teacher of the word, a man of integrity and a shepherd who is committed to the physical and spiritual welfare of his flock.

The governor credited Pastor Adeboye with the feat of building RCCG to a global church renowned for the work of soul winning and evangelism in fulfilment of the great commission handed down by Jesus Christ.

Fayemi said Pastor Adeboye’s door is always open to political leaders across all divides, adding that he is ever ready to offer counsel and advice anytime they are needed.

The Governor prayed God to give the renowned clergyman long life and good health to continue to affect Nigeria and global community positively.

“On behalf of myself, my family, the government and people of Ekiti State, we pray God to grant long life to Papa Adeboye for the country and the world at large to continue to benefit from his ministry.”

