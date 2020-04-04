Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum, NGF, has felicitated with the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRM Oba Sikiru Adetona, Ogbagba II, on his 60th coronation anniversary.

Fayemi in a goodwill message, described Oba Adetona as one of the foremost traditional rulers in the country, adding that the highly influential monarch. who ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, had brought monumental development to Ijebuland.

Governor Fayemi who lauded Oba Adetona’s forthrightness, generosity, wisdom and depth, described him as a living legend, whose matured manner of handling the people’s affairs has translated into socio-economic development of Ijebuland.

He said Oba Adetona’s ability to speak truth to power, coupled with the love and admiration he commands from his subjects and among royalties across the country, marks him as one of the most influential monarchs in the country.

He also described the Awujale as an embodiment of peace for all Nigerians, adding that the frontline monarch is always working towards peaceful coexistence among Nigerians everywhere.

Fayemi said: “As our highly revered Kabiyesi marks 60 impactful years on the throne of his fore fathers, it is time to reflect, rejoice and count God’s blessings.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, the Land of Honour, I rejoice with our baba, Alayeluwa, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland on his 60th anniversary and pray that the Almighty God will grant him more years of fruitful and impactful reign”, he said.

