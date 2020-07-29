GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Wednesday with Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi, an elder statesman, and Chairman, Juli Pharmacy Plc, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Adeluyi-Adelusi will celebrate his birthday on August 2. In a statement in Abuja, Fayemi described the octogenarian as an Ekiti icon, who had impacted tremendously as a pathfinder of several projects in the state and country.

“I am particularly proud of your exemplary life of brilliance, excellence, and distinction. As one of Ekiti icons who have made a tremendous impact on Nigeria as pathfinders in several ways.

“I salute your patriotism which has shown in many instances, including in locating a branch of your famous Juli Pharmacy in Ado-Ekiti many years ago.

“It is gratifying that in this very challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic, you have characteristically elected to serve in the Ekiti Covid-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee as chairman, where you have brought enormous goodwill and wide contacts to bear on the work of the committee.

“By donating generously and also mobilising a network of high net-worth individuals to donate to the committee’s fund.

“There is no doubt that you are one of Nigeria’s most astounding industrialist and business administrators with a wide range of experience in different sectors of the economy.

“I commend your numerous philanthropic generosity through scholarship awards, professional development, donations to community development, Rotary International, church sponsorship and volunteering in promoting good causes,” he said.

Fayemi, while wishing him more years in service to humanity, also prayed that he prospers in good health and steady wealth. (NAN)

– Jul. 29, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT |

