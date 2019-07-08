THE Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has given immediate employment to two children of Madam Leah Ogundipe, the septuagenarian, who said she had just N100 on her during the June edition of Meet Your Governor, a live media interface of the governor.

The septuagenarian had in the vox pop aired on the Governor’s monthly media chat passionately appealed to Governor Fayemi to provide employment for unemployed youths, especially her children and bluntly narrated her financial hardship in the interview.

She was also quick to advise the governor to re-introduce the Social Security for the Elderly popularly called ‘Owo Arugbo’ so that the elderly citizens, who have no means of taking care of themselves could benefit.

Apparently moved by the condition of the 74 year-old woman, Governor Fayemi invited her to his office on Thursday, where he directed that her two unemployed children, Ogundipe Mary and Ogundipe Kemi be given temporary employment at the State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency pending when the Bureau of Employment and Productivity would conclude arrangements for a permanent job offer.

The governor also directed that the widow to be listed for Social security scheme for elderly citizens, which is billed to be re-launched in October. The scheme, which was introduced during Gov Fayemi’s first term, would commence payment of N5,000 monthly stipends for indigent elderly citizens.

Reacting to the gesture, Madam Ogundipe said she was surprised when one of the governor’s media aides, came to her house early in the morning to say that Governor Fayemi would like to see her.

She commended the governor for initiating the media chat which, according to her, had given the less privileged the opportunity to “speak truth to power” and to also tell the government what the people needed.

Ogundipe also thanked Fayemi for giving her children employment, while also giving her some cash gift.

One of the children, Miss Kemi Ogundipe, who was offered employment, thanked the governor for the gesture; adding that she knew the governor to be a lover of the masses.

She and her elder sister are to resume work on Friday.

– July 8, 2019 @ 13:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)