THE wife of Ekiti state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, on Thursday urged Ekiti people against negative use of social media, especially in spreading fake news.

Fayemi said this when she met with her staff members in Ado-Ekiti to mark of the New Year.

She said she was surprised at the way and manner some people wrote on social media about the death of one of her staff members, Seyi Ojo ,who passed on Dec. 25, 2019 after a brief illness.

“People should always be careful in spreading news or reporting death or tragic occurrence, especially when young people are involved.

“Such news can affect people who cannot deal with bad news.

“Always be careful in the use of social media in breaking such new. It is better we wait for a press release or the right facts to such effects,” she said.

Fayemi thanked her staff members for the support given to her in the discharge of her official assignments through last year. She also described them as a great team.

She promised a better life for her members of staff in the New Year, urging for more of their support in ensuring a smooth working environment.

NAN

– Jan. 9, 2020 @18:44 GMT |

