MALAM Abdullahi Shinkafi, Acting Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), says the commission is poised to ensure fairness and equity in the recruitment of personnel into Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Commission would also ensure fair distribution of infrastructure in line with its mandate, Shinkafi said on Monday in Abuja in an address at a sensitisation programme organised by the Public Affairs and Communication (PAC), Department of the Commission.

The theme of the sensitisation programme is “Promote Fairness and Equity”.

“FCC needs to be heard everywhere. We are poised to ensure fairness and equity in the recruitment process in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and also in the distribution of infrastructure development.

“We have a big job; the whole nation is looking up to us to unite them together and that is what the FCC Anthem is about.

“I want to assure PAC of our maximum support; if funds are available, we will do the needful to support you to carry out your work smoothly; protection of national interest is a priority.

“Some negative things have been written about FCC which are not true; it is the duty of PAC to ensure that the interest of the Commission and country are protected,” Shinkafi said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Dipo Akinshola, Director of PAC, said that the aim of the event was to enlighten the FCC Community.

He said that there was need to rebrand the Commission and sensitise the public on its activities as well as the commission’s readiness to do great things for the unity and progress of Nigerians.

Akinshola said that the department would work with other departments in the Commission to achieve set out goals.

“PAC is communication, communication is information and information is power,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that high points of the event were news presentation, cutting of cake, a short play and presentation of the Commission’s Anthem by the department.

