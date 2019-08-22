FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT), minister Muhammed Bello on Wednesday resumed office with a promise to consolidate on the foundation he built for rapid development of the territory during his first tenure.

Bello, who assumed duty alongside the Minister of State for FCT, Mrs. Ramatu Tijjani, told the FCT workers that he would be guided by policy guidelines given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari

Bello explained that Buhari was very clear on the direction he wanted the country to move in the next four years

“Buhari’s direction is clear; he wants to take Nigeria to where it truly belongs. What the administration did during the first tenure was basically to prepare ground and establish foundation.

“What we need to do now is to build upon the foundation that has been established

“I thank President Buhari for reappointing me as minister out of so many eminently qualified persons from my state. I also thank him for returning me to FCT.

“I also want to thank President Buhari for restoring the tradition of appointing a Minister of State for the FCT,” he said.

He thanked the management staff of the FCT administration for the tremendous work they had been doing over the years, urging them to guard the city jealousy.

“You have to work hard to build the city because it is a great city established by our predecessors.

“Abuja is a city that is growing far beyond normal growth speed, so we have to work at a speed more than the normal rate.”

The FCT Minister of State, Mrs. Ramatu Tijjani, who said that the reappointment of Bello as the FCT Minister by Buhari symbolised trust, solicited the cooperation of the FCTA staff toward success.

Speaking earlier, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, assured the ministers of his full cooperation as well as the loyalty of the FCTA staff. (NAN)

– Aug. 22, 2019 @ 9:17 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)