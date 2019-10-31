FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Thursday in Abuja called for improved legislation to address the challenges of urbanisation in the country.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue in a statement said Aliyu made the call at the commemoration of the 2019 World Habitat Day and World Cities Day organised by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

She noted that a very large proportion of the urban population in Africa and Asia lived in slums and squatter settlements without basic necessities of life.

Aliyu, who expressed concern over the alarming rate of urbanisation in Africa and Asia, commended the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for creating awareness on issues surrounding urbanisation.

She said that the event was in accordance with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), resolution to raise awareness, promote participation and generate knowledge on the issues surrounding urbanisation and sustainable urban development.

Aliyu explained that during the just concluded 50th National Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, she expressed concerns over the alarming rate of urbanisation in Africa and Asia.

“I told my colleagues (Town Planners) that a very large proportion of the urban population lived in slums and squatter settlements without basic necessities of life.

“I will not hold a different view in this gathering, except to add that something must be done urgently to address the challenges of urbanization.

“I therefore called for improved legislation on physical planning and urban development aimed at regeneration of Nigerian towns and cities so that we can hand-over to succeeding generations a sustainable human settlements in line with the urban agenda.”

The Minister noted that many urban towns in Nigeria needed regeneration because urbanisation was taking place at different speeds in different continents globally.

She stressed that in Africa, the proportion of city dwellers was rising at an alarming proportion and it was predicted that the rate would likely reach 50 per cent by 2025.

She used the occasion to remind participants that the whole idea of World Habitat day was to reflect on the state of towns and cities and the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

Aliyu added that the event was to remind the world of its collective responsibility for the future of the human habitat.

