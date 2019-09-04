FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT) natives on Wednesday congratulated Malam Muhammad Bello and Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the two ministers superintending the federal capital, over their appointments.

The natives, in a statement signed by Mr Isaac David, President, FCT Natives Association, said that their appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari was a mark of confidence reposed on them and their capacity to lead the territory.

“Abuja natives are delighted by your appointments because we believe that the two of you will work toward making the federal capital a model.

“We are also thrilled because we believe that you will pay a lot of attention to the rural areas where majority of the people reside.

“We also believe that Bello, the cabinet minister, was returned to the FCT after the first four years because he proved to be reliable, accountable, transparent and responsible,” the statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja said.

The natives pledged to support and cooperate with the duo, and expressed optimism that they would improve the lot of FCT residents since they were conversant with the challenges.

“You know our challenges and fears. We want you to tackle these challenges and will pray to God to give you the wisdom to take FCT to the next level,” he said.

He appealed to the ministers to remember the plight of the original inhabitants of the FCT while designing their policy framework.

NAN

Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT

