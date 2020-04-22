Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has condoled with the family of Chief Richard Akinjide, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

In a condolence letter, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said Akinjide would always be remembered for his contribution to legal reforms, jurisprudence and development in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Akinjide, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was a foremost a frontline politician.

Akindele served as a Minister of Education in the First Republic under Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and also served as the AGF in the Second Republic under President Shehu Shagari.

“The FEC prays that the Almighty God shall grant members of his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Mustapha said. (NAN)

