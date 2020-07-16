THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday expressed its condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari and the family of Nigeria’s first female war pilot, Tolulope Arotile.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, in a statement in Abuja said that FEC also expressed its condolences to the Chief of Air Staff and Ife community in the ljumu Local Government Area of Kogi.

Arotile died from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident in Kaduna State on July 14.

“Flying officer Tolulope Arotile was a promising and dedicated officer, who was commissioned into the Nigeria Air Force in September, 2017.

“She was the first female combatant helicopter pilot in the Nigeria Air Force and contributed immensely to the fight against armed bandits and kidnapping in the North Central States under operation GAMA AIKI.

“She will be greatly missed by all,” Mustapha said.

FEC prayed God to console Arotile’s family and to also grant her rest.

NAN

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 11:37 GMT

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)