By Benprince Ezeh

BARELY a day after the FCT High Court barred Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, from parading himself as the party’s chairman, pending the hearing of a suit before the court, the Federal High Court, Kano has set aside the ruling the FCT High Court.

Justice Lewis Allagoa on Thursday ordered the police and Department of State Service, DSS, to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

Realnews had reported on Wednesday, March 4 that Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the APC. He held that political parties should be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The judge fixed hearing for April 7 and 8. In an ex-parte application filed by Oluwole Afolayan, on behalf of the National Vice Chairman, North East of the ruling APC, Mustapha Salihu, a factional Chairman of the APC in Edo state, Anselm Ojezua and others, is seeking a court-sanctioned removal of Oshiomhole, as the National Chairman of the party.

– Mar. 5, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

