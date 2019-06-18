A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Abdumumini Ari, has promised to hold regular meetings with his constituents so as to gauge their feelings on his representation.

Ari, an APC member, who represents Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency, also promised that the interest of the constituents would always guide his actions in the federal legislature.

The lawmaker, who spoke at a reception organised for him on Monday in Nasarawa-Toto, promised to initiate and support bills that would have direct bearing on the lives of his people.

“As your representative, I am only a servant. I will represent your interests, wishes and aspirations.

“To ensure I keep steadily in touch with those that elected me, I will be here regularly to sit with you so as to establish a feed-back mechanism with which I will assess my performance,” he said.

Ari thanked the people of his constituency for the trust bestowed on him, and called for more support, cooperation and prayer to enable him succeed.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Abubakar Sodangi, had congratulated the lawmaker for the success at the polls, and urged him to live up to the voters’ expectation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that speakers at the event admonished the lawmaker to be just, fair, honest and accountable so as to win the confidence of his creator and humanity.

-NAN

BE

– June 18, 2019 @ 09:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)