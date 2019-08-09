ABOUT N100 billion will be required to adequately rehabilitate the stretch of 36,000 kilometres of federal roads across the country.

The Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Nurudeen Abdulrahman Rafindadi, disclosed this while speaking after receiving an award of excellence from the Guild of Online Journalists on Wednesday at his office in Abuja.

“We need about N100bn for the rehabilitation of our federal roads across the country annually,” he said.

He explained that out of the 36,000km of federal roads, last year, they impacted on 3,500km only, assuring that this year, they will do more, with a target of reaching 5,000 kilometers.

Commenting on the state of the Makurdi-Otukpo highway, he said that no part of the country had been neglected and that they were doing all that they could to make Nigerian roads motorable.

“FERMA embarks on periodic maintenance that touches every part of the country.

“The proposed federal government dualization project goes beyond Lafia to Makurdi,” he said.

The FERMA boss called on Nigerians to be patient, reminding them that the President Muhammad Buhari-led Federal Government was doing all within the available resources to ensure that citizens travel with ease across the country.

He explained that in furtherance of the government’s job creation drive, FERMA recently engaged 14,000 youths at the grassroots.

“14,000 youths were engaged by FERMA to improve visibility on the highway, youths and locals from communities were the beneficiaries,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the National President of the Guild of Online Journalists, Amos Ebute Mathew, said that the award was in recognition of his pragmatic leadership that has seen FERMA improve on previous records.

“We have followed your commitment and are living witnesses to your zeal in ensuring federal roads are motorable across the country,” he said.

He said that the decision to present the award was taken at the groups AGM where members from all over the country unanimously agreed that FERMA deserved recognition.

“We are optimistic that this will spur you on to doing more,” he added.

The members of the delegation were Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, its Vice President, Abdulaheed Adubi (National Secretary), Bashir Bello Dollars (Financial Secretary), Jacob Onjewu Dickson (National Publicity Secretary) and Lola Seriki-Idahosa (Treasurer).

– Aug. 9, 2019 @ 10:05 GMT |

