THE Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola on Friday said the Federal Government had completed 18 out of 43 internal road projects being constructed in different tertiary institutions across the country.

The Minister disclosed this at Federal College of Education, Katsina, while handing over a 1.22km road constructed by the Federal Government.

He added that the intervention on roads in tertiary institutions was part of efforts to bridge the infrastructural deficit in the country.

Fashola, represented by the Katsina State Federal Controller of Works and Housing, Mr

Tunde Balogun, said so far, 18 out of the 43 ongoing internal road projects had been completed in different institutions of higher learning across the country.

He restated that rehabilitation and construction of internal roads in tertiary institutions was aimed at making learning less stressful.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction of roads.

“To date, 18 out of the 43 interventions have been completed and today (Friday) we hand over this one to Federal College of Education, Katsina, as a critical contribution to support education,” he said.

In his remarks, Provost of the College, Dr Aliyu Idris Funtua, commended the Federal Government for the project.

He said the road project would not only improve on the learning process of the students, but also impact on the students of the college.

The provost called for more of such interventions in the institution to further enhance the academic standards of tertiary institutions in the country. “This road which is now the best road in the college has touched six out of the seven schools of the college. (NAN)

