FG declares May 1 public holiday

THE Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 1, as public holiday to celebrate the 2019 Workers’ Day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.- Gen. (Retd.) Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian workers on their commitment and sacrifice towards building a greater Nigeria.

Dambazau made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary at the ministry.

He commended workers’ effort at ensuring the full implementation of the policies and programmes of government through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners.

Dambazau called for continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort at re-positioning the economy and moving it to the Next Level.

He also commended them for keeping faith with the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s resolve of building a better Nigeria. The Minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day Celebration. (NAN)

– Apr. 29, 2019 @ 17:49 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)