A campaign strategy committee to ensure that Ngozi Okonja-Iweala is elected as the director-general, DG, of the World Trade Organisation has been inaugurated in Abuja on Thursday, July 16.

Richard Adebayo, minister of industry, trade, and investment, who inaugurated the committee, said the committee was important to ensure that Okonjo-Iweala emerges as the director-general.

Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, assistant director of information, made this known in a statement entitled: “Adebayo inaugurates campaign strategy team for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s post for DG WTO.”

The minister said the decision of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to nominate Okonjo-Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position was taken in good faith based on the overriding consideration of the need to boost Africa’s chance and for the promotion of gender mainstreaming at the world’s top trade post.

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 12:12 GMT

