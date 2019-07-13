President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Controller-General, Nigeria Prisons Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed by one year with effect from July 21.

Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement was signed by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

Ehuriah, congratulated the Controller-General and urged him to ensure the consolidation of the on-going reforms in the Prisons Service in line with the policy thrust of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ja’afaru whose tenure was to end on July 21, 2019 was recommended for the extension due to his track record of innovative reforms in the Prisons Service.

The extension was also to consolidate and complete some of the on-going programmes especially on human rights compliance, reformation and health care, agricultural and education programmes for inmates.

A seasoned prisons administrator, Ja’afaru until his appointment as the Controller-General, headed a number of prison formations across the country.

He was the Deputy Controller General in the Directorate of Administration and Supply at the Prisons National Headquarters, Abuja.(NAN)

