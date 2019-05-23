PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the Federal Government had been generous to state governors.

Buhari, who spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital while commissioning some of the projects built by the state’s outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha, said that the FG under his leadership had rendered a lot of help to state governors.

He said that state governors who were sincere can properly take care of their states without any assistance from the federal government.

Some of the projects commissioned were the Sam Mbakwe airport, new police headquarters and Mother and Child hospital, all in Owerri, the state capital.

Represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said that governors need to think out of the box in order to develop their respective states.

Commending Okorocha, Buhari said “The Federal Government and indeed the APC family are proud of you. By what you have achieved, it is possible for governors to develop their respective states without looking for assistance from the Federal Government.”

“The Federal Government has been generous to state governors. We have assisted states and we will continue to do so.”

Okorocha who spoke said that it was unfortunate for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to have frozen the accounts of the state for three months running.

The governor said that the action of the anti-graft agency had stifled the activities of the state government.

Okorocha said, “These are part of the numerous projects we have done yet the EFCC has frozen Imo account for three months now, plus the withholding of my certificate of return.” – Punch

