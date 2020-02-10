THE Federal Government (FG) has restated its commitment to partner the Nasarawa State Government to empower small businesses.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President, stated this on Monday in Lafia at the inauguration of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Clinics for Viable Enterprises in the state.

He noted that the FG under the present president has rolled out a lot of new policies to create a friendly environment to support small businesses by excluding them from payment of certain taxes.

He said that small businesses were exempted from the payment of income tax.

“The FG had also excluded small businesses, those dealing in educational materials and pharmaceutical products from the recent increment in Vat.

“This partnership taking place in the 26th edition of the SME clinics would give the process of creating a business friendly environment what it needs to come to cushion,” the Vice President added.

He therefore called on small business owners to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the clinics to improve their business in order to contribute their quota to the economic development of the country.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State commended FG for its various initiatives towards enhancing the economic growth of the country in order to generate employment and reduce poverty.

The governor said that the state has keyed into the policy of the FG by putting machinery in place to create a business friendly environment to promote small businesses.

The governor also announced the constitution of the state ‘enabling business council’.

