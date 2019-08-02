THE Federal government has restated its commitment to the government and people of Kwara State in the overall development of its infrastructural facilities.

The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, when he received the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in his office.

The SGF said that the political scene in Kwara State was revolutionary as the people massively supported the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State at both the State and Federal level.

Earlier, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State said that he would pay attention to the reactivation of the healthcare delivery system which is at a near collapse state as well as the rejuvenation of the school system with the payment of counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, according to a press release by Willie Bassey, director, Information, SGF Office.

– Aug. 2, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)