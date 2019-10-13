FOLLOWING a video circulating on social media, the Federal government has debunked the attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja,

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media purportedly showing an attack on the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“The ministry wishes to inform that the video is an old video of an attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal and the incident under reference occurred on the 4th of March, 2013.

“The ministry also wishes to state that the ring leaders of the unwarranted attack in Dakar were arrested by Senegalese authorities and jailed for six months.

“The general public should, therefore, disregard the fake news being spread by mischief makers to whip up sentiments and cause unnecessary tension in Nigeria/Benin relations,” Nwonye stated.

