THE Presidency has on Wednesday set up a task force headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clear up the gridlock in Apapa and its environs within two weeks.

The task force was set up as a result of a presidential directive, which ordered the removal of trucks on bridges and roads in Apapa as well as the restoration of law and order in that part of Lagos.

The directive was shared on the verified Twitter handle of the Government of Nigeria, @AsoRock.

“The directive mandates the immediate removal of all trucks from the bridges and roads within Apapa and all adjoining streets leading into the Apapa axis.

“To facilitate this important assignment, operators of trucks and tankers have also been directed to vacate the Port Access Roads within the next 72 hours.

“The meeting proffered lasting solutions to the gridlock around the Lagos Ports, as the traffic congestion has continued to restrict all operations and livelihood in the area.

“At the meeting were key heads and representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, including the Honourable Minister of FMPWH, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola; Inspector General of PoliceNG, Mr. Mohammed Adamu; representative of the Chief of NigerianNavyStaff, Rear Admiral B.E.E Ibe-Enwo; Permanent Secretary, followlasg Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Salaam Taiwo Olufemi; and the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, nigerianports, Dr. Sokonte Davies, among others.

“Consequently, a Presidential Taskforce, chaired by Vice President @ProfOsinbajo was established to restore law and order to the area within.

“The Taskforce, which will report directly to the President, has included on its Terms of Reference, the development of an efficient and effective management plan for the entire port area traffic, including the cargo, fuel distribution, and business district traffic,” part of the notice said.

