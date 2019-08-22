THE Federal Government on Thursday urged 1,000 civil servants trained under the HUAWEI`s initiative to improve the nation`s public service in their various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the call at a closing/award on the Information Communication Technology (ICT) for Change programme, organised for civil servants across MDAs in Abuja.

HUAWEI is a technologies company limited, a Chinese multinational technology company, that provides telecommunication equipment and electronics.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that HUAWEI Company is collaborating with the government of the federation to train 1,000 public servants across the MDAs.

Mustapha, who expressed gratitude to the HUAWEI technologies for partnering with the Nigerian government, said the initiative would upgrade the knowledge of Nigerian civil servants in area of technology to enhance quality service delivery in the country.

Represented by Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Mustapha said the training was aimed at improving the capacity of the federal public servants in ICT.

“This journey began in 2018 with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the HUAWEI Technologies Nigeria Ltd.

“Interestingly, this event signifies a further collaboration between government and private sector organisations.

“This, I believe will facilitate the ongoing efforts at improving the quality of service delivery to Nigerians through all government policies, programmes and projects, “ he said.

The SGF opined that the initiative was machinery, which the Nigerian government had put in place, to ensure improvement in quality of service delivery through the deployment of technology.

He said HUAWEI technologies did not only trained the participants, but had also gone ahead to demonstrate its commitment to the application of the knowledge acquired by recognising 30 outstanding participants among the civil servants.

“I will like to commend the efforts of our sponsors for the initiation of this noble gesture as part of the obligations under the Social Corporate Responsibility programme, “ he said.

Earlier in his remark, Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, office of SGF, commended Huawei technologies for its corporate social responsibility obligations in Nigeria.

Represented by Mr David Genge, Director Planning Research and Statistic office of SGF, Adekunle said the initiative would continuously invest in people by improving ICT talents through technical training.

“ICT for change is one of such programmes sponsored by Huawei Technologies and particularly designed to build capacity and improve on the skills of 1,000 public servants in the area of ICT.

“Essentially, this programme complements the implementation of reforms in the Federal Public Service, part of which is intended to upgrade the public service through a constructive plan to boost knowledge and efficiency within the work force.

“It is paramount to note that government is dependent on a resourceful and efficient public service for the implementation of its policies and programmes for the actualisation of a better Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative is targeted at equipping participants with latest trends in ICT such as e-Government for the future we want, Big Data Cutting-Edge technology.

Others, he said, were trends, Internet of Things (IoT), Innovative ICT (Building a Smart City), which had direct impact on Government programmes and policies.

“ I therefore want to urge participants to use the acquired knowledge to positively impact on their work, bringing about innovative ideas that will boost service delivery in the best interest of the Public Service, “ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Zhou Pingjian, Ambassador of People`s Republic of China to Nigeria, expressed pleasure to join Nigeria in the awards ceremony.

Pingjian said civil servants played an essential role in the effective and efficient running of government of any country in the world.

According to him, with the ever wider spread and application of ICT in the society, civil servants everywhere are confronting more and more ICT-related challenges in formulating and implementing policies.

He said China remained committed to enhancing exchanges and cooperation between competent authorities of China and Nigeria, sharing good practice in each other’s ICT development.

“This will be achieved by seizing the opportunity presented by the digital economy, encouraging companies to carry out cooperation in ICT infrastructure, the internet and the digital economy.

“And also working together to narrow the digital divide and promote the building of an information society in Nigeria and China, “ he said. (NAN)

– Aug. 22, 2019 @ 18:09 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)