FIDA holds Regional Congress in Nigeria

THE triennial International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Africa Regional Congress has started in Abuja.

The theme of the congress is “The growth of Women and Children in Africa: Beyond Rhetoric”.

The congress, which started on October 11 will end on October 15. It is focusing on current issues of importance to the work of the association in Africa and calls for states to adopt laws on Gender Based Violence, GBV, among others.

There will also be outreach-skill acquisition and empowerment, plenary sessions, dinner and award night.

Participants in the congress includes various stakeholders such as government officials, civil society organizations and members of FIDA from African countries including Uganda and Ghana.

Victoria Awomolo, SAN, FIDA’s Africa Regional vice president (West &North Africa), told newsmen in Abuja, on Friday that the congress began on a day that coincides with the International Day of The Girl Child – a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the girl child all over the world. It is a day we should all mark.

“Earlier this morning, we have joined the women affairs minister to do a one million metres march from Abia House to Eagle square,” she said, adding that FIDA is highlighting the challenges the girl child face all over the world. As part of the celebration, FIDA members wore pink to identify with the girl child and remind them that they were once a girl child.

“We chose this not only to underscore the travails of the girl child all over the world today, but to kick-start a dialogue on the growth and all round development of the girl child and women in Africa. You know girl child grow from children to adults and then to women. So there is need to recognise their rights from youthful days and mentor them properly to become successful in future”, Awomolo said.

According to her, many countries in Africa have attempted to address the incidences of violence by enacting laws for the protection the girl child rights against oppression and abuses some of the girls child go through, however informed that huge challenges tend to limit the implementation of these laws and policies. She said that by the time notes are compared on Tuesday after the plenary session by different countries, it would be clear the different perspectives that many countries are using to combat these oppression and abuses.

She said the laws used to address the abuse of girl child in Nigeria to include; the discrimination of criminal justice system 2015, Violence against women prohibition Act, 2015, Child’s rights act among others.

Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, dean of Law, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, keynoted the congress.

Other dignitaries attending include former regional Vice Presidents Stella Omeiyi, FIDA International, Roseline Oby Nwosu and Laraba Shuaibu. Others are the National President of FIDA Nigeri, Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, country vice president and Irene Aborchi Nyahe from Ghana.

– Oct. 12, 2019 @ 2: 45 GMT |

(Visited 16 times, 19 visits today)