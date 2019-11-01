GOV. Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the appointment of Bishop Peter Bartenaus as the chairman of the reconstituted Adamawa Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Solomon Kumangar, Director General, Media and Communication to the governor.

Kumangar said that the new chairman and other members of the board would be inaugurated at a later date.

The new board members include Rev. Meclhi Bano, Rev. Jacob Iranda, Rev. Noah Wasini, Rev. Dimga Jones and Mrs Salamatu Joel.

Others are Rev. Fr. John Gurripu, Rev. Aachen Sule, Rev. Bulus Peter, Rev. Ferdinand John, Pastor Bester Denhanu and Rev. Josiah Dali.

