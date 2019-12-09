GOV. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has sworn in 21 newly elected counil chairmen in Adamawa. Speaking at the ceremony on Monday in Yola, Fintiri thanked the people of the state for voting for candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Saturday’s poll.

He said the victory of the party was a testimony that the people of the state were satisfied with the performance of the PDP led administration.

“The result showed that the people of Adamawa are happy with the fresh air agenda of this administration,” Fintiri said.

While urging the new chairmen to carry everyone along, he cautioned them against unnecessary traveling outside their areas of jurisdiction.

“Government will not tolerate a situation where chairmen travel at will abandoning their areas,” Fintiri said.

Speaking on behalf of the chairmen, Mr Michael Shehu of Michika local council thanked the people for the confidence reposed in them and assured that they would not disappoint them.(NAN)

– Dec. 9, 2019 @ 15:29 GMT |

