Fire guts INEC office in Abuja

The media center of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, headquarters in Abuja, was today, April 17 gutted by fire.

Realnews learnt that the fire did not destroy the main building in INEC Headquarters. As at press time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Realnews reports that this is the third federal government establishment to be gutted by fire in the last two weeks. The other two are the office of the accountant general of the federation and the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The fire service has put out the fire.

– Apr. 17, 2020 @ 13:12 GMT |

