Fire guts Presidential Villa

THERE was a fire outbreak at a store close to the Aso Rock villa chapel on Thursday. Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, confirmed the incident, describing it as a “minor” fire outbreak.

The presidential spokesman said the fire was triggered by an electrical spark.

He added that the fire was brought under control before the arrival of the fire service and that no injury or serious damage was recorded.

“The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises,” Shehu said.

“Luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded.” – The Cable

– Jun. 5, 2020 @ 13:29 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)