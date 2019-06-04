Flood: Kano Govt. presents relief materials worth N17.9m to victims

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State
Ganduje

THE Kano State Government has presented relief materials and money worth N17.9 million to some victims of flood disaster in parts of  the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) in  the Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi stated this in a press statement he released to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

He said that Gwarzo, Kabo and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas  out of the affected  seven local government council areas  in the State had already been presented with relief materials.

The  PRO  said that the state governor,  Dr Abdullahi Ganduje,  disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to the victims of 2018 flood disaster organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Dambatta LGA.

Ganduje represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, explained that the gesture was part of the present administration’s commitment to ease  the hardship of the affected people.

He said  only Allah (SWT) could compensate them for  what they had lost.

The governor said that his administration had earmarked the sum of N100million to support  victims of flood disasters across the state.

“The remaining four local government areas: Wudil, Dambatta, Dawakin Tofa and Gabasawa that were  affected by the flood will soon be presented with  relief materials.

” I want to say that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)  had estimated  what had been lost by  the affected  LGAs and they will  soon be presented with relief  assistance,” he said.

On  NEMA’s  intervention in Dambatta LGA,  Ganduje commended the efforts of the agency for its prompt action as and when due.

” I want to extend our appreciation to NEMA and its  Director-General for their prompt action when the state government approached them on this issue and the subsequent assessment that followed,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bichi, Dr. Aminu Ado-Bayero, expressed  gratitude to Allah (SWT) for his emergence as  the new Emir of Bichi.

The emir  described his emergence  as another opportunity to serve his people and ensure peace and stability in the state and the country at large.

He thanked the State Government for bringing the programme to assist  victims of flood disaster in the LGA  and made it clear that the people of the state would give their maximum cooperation to achieve the  set goal. (NAN)

June 4, 2019

