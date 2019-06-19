AWOTIEN George, the Head of Department, Fisheries and Aquatic Environment in Rivers State University (RSU), has advised Rivers government to train ex-militants in agriculture to ensure food security.

George, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, said that they could contribute meaningfully to the food production chain in the state.

He said that the population of repentant militants in Rivers was in thousands, hence the need for more training, in spite of the fact that some had been trained in different fields, both in and outside the country.

‘’I want the government of Rivers to train the ex-militants in different areas of agriculture to enable them be self-reliant.

‘’The government should acquire farm land on behalf of the militants after the training and give them starter packs.

‘’The pack should include fertiliser, hybrid seeding, farm tools, among others that will facilitate the project.

‘’I have no doubt that the programme will go a long way in keeping them busy as well as stabilising them mentally.’’

He said that the allowance the Federal Government was paying them might not sustain them eventually, hence the need to empower them.

George, the former Chairman of Fisheries Association of Nigerian (FISON) Rivers branch, lamented that agriculture had been neglected for a very long time in Rivers. (NAN)

