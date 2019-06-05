PROF. Chidi Odinkalu, the former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for recounting how residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja voted for the opposition.

Buhari lost the February 23 election in the FCT to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Receiving the FCT residents, who paid him Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari said he would continue to protect the seat of power because any negative thing that happens to the place would also affect him and the entire residents.

“I have just spoken to the senator on my left, Philip Aduda, and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement, they put him very far away from me. I have all the results of all constituencies.

“I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President. I think they are necessary evil and that was why they decided to vote for PDP,” Buhari said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Odinkalu said that any president, who continued to count who voted for or against him, would be incapable of being president for the nation.

“A president who continues to count, who voted for or against him, is incapable of being president for everybody. Sad!,” he wrote. – QED.ng

– June 5, 2019 @ 15:22 GMT |

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)