THE Former Governors Forum, FGF, has appointed James Ibori, former governor of Delta State as its patron. The Forum said the appointment was based on the unanimous decision of its executive committee.

In a letter dated July 13, 2020, Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger State and chairman of the forum, said it recognizes Ibori’s role not only as a former governor, but equally as a respected elder stateman with passion for the promotion of unity in the country.

“In addition, your role as a patron will be invaluable in the development of good leadership qualities among the emerging leaders in Nigeria, because one of the key objectives of the forum is development of a body of experienced and patriotic Nigerians that provide resource platform for the emergence of selfless leaders, that will make appropriate input for the furtherance of peace and prosperity of the nation at all times.

“Your Excellency, Former Governors Forum has the largest pool of leaders with experience in governance in Africa and its role as a major leadership resource base in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised. While looking forward to your contribution and active participation as a patron, please accept the assurance of our highest regards,” he said.

Former Governors Forum is a body of elected former governors in Nigeria from 1979 to date.

– Jul. 29, 2020 @ 16:55 GMT |

