IN a move to contribute to crime reduction in Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa, Isolo in Lagos State, Mr Adedeji Adebanwo, has built a Kids Park and recreation centre through his Ade Sparco Charity Foundation.

Adebanwo, a.k.a. Ade Sparco, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that he single handedly built Ade Sparco Kids Park with the intention of making the estate great again.

He said that whenever he came into the estate from the U.K., he saw that youths usually foment a lot of trouble and engage in different types of crime.

The U.K.-based philanthropist said that he decided “to erect a recreation centre where kids can have fun to make them be closer to their parents instead of leaving the estate’s main field to engage in different types of vices”.

Adebanwo said that as at now, people were seeing the field in a different light and they had responded to the park with great enthusiasm.

He said that he had 16 volunteers that were working with him on the park and more were willing to join him.

He therefore, appealed to the volunteers not to collect a dime from the kids coming to the park to have fun.

Adebanwo also appealed to the youth to desist from vices on the park because it was one of the best in the neighborhood.

He advised the youth to stop engaging in crime and don’t scare people away but make the park enjoyable to the fullest.

Adebanwo also used the opportunity to thank all the volunteers and urged them not to rest on their oars in working with Ade Sparco Charity Foundation.

He said that the only challenge was the security of the park and appeal to the government to help with security issues. (NAN)

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 12:09 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)