THE Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, says diversion and safety precaution are imminent, owing to the emergency rehabilitation on the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

In a statement issued by the FRSC Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Wednesday in Abuja, Oyeyemi said that the bridge would be partially closed for three months for the first phase of the job.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had announced plans to shut down the third mainland bridge for maintenance work from July 24 to Jan. 24, 2021.

The first phase of the project covers the rehabilitation of the Oworonshoki bound lanes.

He added that another three months for the second phase would cover the repairs of the Lagos bound lanes.

“Traffic will be diverted to make way for the maintenance work on the bridge.

“The expected diversion for Phase A in the morning – from 12.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. – motorists plying from Oworonshoki to Lagos Island traffic will only be on the Lagos island bound lane.

“In the afternoon from 1.00 p.m. to 12.00 a.m., motorists travelling from Lagos Island to Oworonshoki, traffic will only be on the Lagos island bound lane,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss said alternative routes had been identified for motorists plying from Ikoyi, through Osborne as a result of the closure.

The Corps Marshal further said that motorists from Obalende on Lagos Island intending to use the bridge “are advised to navigate through Carter Bridge-Iddo-Oyingbo-Adekunle-Herbert Macaulay way-Jibowu-Ikorodu road and connect their destination’’.

Alternatively, he said they should pass through Carter Bridge-Ijora Causeway – (Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Office) Eko Bridge through Funsho Williams Avenue-Ikorodu Road for further transit.

“Motorists from Lekki/Victoria Island intending to use the third mainland bridge are advised to use the Ozuma Mbadiwe road or Ahmadu Bello Way-Bonny Camps Independence Bridge (Mekunwen Bridge) – Onikan (by Zone 2 Police Zonal Headquarters) – Marina Bridge-Apongbon-Eko Bridge-Funsho Williams Avenue to Ikorodu and so forth.

“For road users driving inwards Adekunle from Adeniji and from Lekki/Ikoyi/Obalende/Lagos Island, they are advised to Link Cater Bridge-Iddo-Oyingbo-Ebute Metta-Adekunle to advance further.’’

Oyeyemi advised motorists intending to use the bridge during the maintenance period to endeavour to go through the alternative routes identified.

He also urged them to comply with traffic rules and regulations as the Corps Personnel and other law enforcement agents will be on the ground to ensure ease of movement on all routes.

“In case of any emergency, do not hesitate to call the FRSC Toll free numbers 122 or the National Traffic Radio on 0805 299 8090,’’ Oyeyemi said. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 12:47 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)