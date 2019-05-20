THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the introduction of toll free emergency number `122’ and its 24-hour call centre have contributed to the reduction of fatalities on the nation’s roads.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the number and call centre were established to reduce response time for crash victims.

According to him, it is an innovation that has helped to reduce emergency response time from 50 minutes to 15 minutes, thereby, decreasing fatalities in crash situations.

Omeje added, “The Driving School Standardisation Scheme (DSSP) has also contributed to the development.

“The introduction of the Verification Portal for checking driving licences and vehicles’ number plates has also helped to reduce fatalities on our roads.

“Also, the establishment of Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS) for uniformity and harmonisation of fleet operators is another policy formulated and implemented to fight road crashes.’’

The Sector Commander said that the enforcement of the Speed Limiting Device and the vehicle tracking system which began in February 2017 had continued to serve as policies implemented to reduce fatalities on the road.

Omeje added that the corps had worked in the development of a national road safety strategy roadmap, improved operational efficiency and accelerated response capability to situations that needed immediate actions.

The FRSC boss appealed to motorists to align with the Commission’s plans and developments to curb crashes and fatalities on the highways.

“My advice to motorists, especially during this rainy season, is to obey traffic rules, pay attention to road signs and follow the instructions of the officers in time of urgent situation,’’ he added.

Omeje had on May 8, at an awareness programme to commemorate the 2019 Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day at ACHAN Motor Park; Airport Road, Lagos said that the corps had recorded tremendous achievements.

According to him, this is in the area of traffic engineering, road safety administration, traffic management and crash reductions.

He said that the commission established in 1988 had come of age after going through good time and tides.

He said that it had recorded a commendable 62.4 per cent reduction in auto crashes. (NAN)

– May 20, 2019 @ 15:55 GMT

