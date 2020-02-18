THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Badagry Command, says a Mobile Court will sit on Wednesday in Badagry to try road traffic offenders before a magistrate court.

Mr. Babatope Agbaje, the FRSC Unit Commander, made this known when he and his team visited the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr. Olusegun Onilude.

According to Agbaje, erring offenders arrested by officials of the corps will face an on-the-spot sanction by the magistrate court as stipulated by the extant traffic rules and regulations.

He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders including traditional rulers in and around Badagry, road transport unions members, security agencies and other relevant bodies.

Responding, Onilude commended the untiring efforts of the command and the corps in general at saving lives and property on the roads.

He reassured the corps of the cooperation of people of Badagry and their readiness to continually obey traffic rules.

He warned that any motorist caught contravening traffic laws would have a fair trial at the court to serve as deterrence to others.

Onilude also advised men of the command not to be overzealous in the discharge of their duties, urging the general public to support FRSC’s fight against Road Traffic Crashes on Nigeria Roads. (NAN)

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)