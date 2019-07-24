FOLLOWING further consultations between the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Joint Tax Board (JTB), the two bodies have agreed on a shift of date slated for enforcement of the use of motorcycle and tricycle riders licence and number plates from the earlier 1st August 2019 to a new date of 2nd October 2019.

This is to allow the JTB to further sensitise the State Governments, especially the Boards of Internal Revenue of the States on the proposed clampdown. The shift in date is to also give room for the State Boards of Internal Revenue to make requests for the number plates and driver’s licences for motorcyclists and tricyclists, especially in States where the items are currently in short supply.

The grace period would also be utilised for further consultations with relevant stakeholders and sensitization of the general public so as to secure the support of all on the need to adhere to road traffic laws to enhance the success of the ongoing campaign against insecurity in the country.

According to a press statement signed by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the earlier ultimatum given by the Corps Marshal for the commencement of enforcement was sequel to reports of pervasive use of motorcycles and tricycles for urban transportation without the riders being properly licensed, or operating without registered number plates as prescribed by law.

In the earlier press statement, FRSC relied on Section 10 Sub Section 4(h) and (i) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007, which made possession of class A driver’s license and number plates mandatory for riders of motorcycles and tricycles before they can operate on the nation’s roads.

“By this extension, all Motor Licensing Authorities (MLAs) across the country are advised to make necessary arrangements that would facilitate easy acquisition of the Class A licence and the number plates to avoid any ugly incidents,” Kazeem said.

He reiterated the need for all applicants desiring fresh class “A” License to first present themselves for driving tests at the Vehicle Inspection Office before advancing to the capturing unit for continuation of the process.

It would be recalled that the Corps Marshal had earlier issued directives to FRSC Commanding Officers nationwide to engage the relevant stakeholders and Associations on the proposed clampdown, while the Corps Public Education Officers were equally directed to carry out elaborate advocacy and sensitization of the riders on the need to register their motorcycles and tricycles.

“The general public is by this information updated on the shift in the date of enforcement earlier set for 1st August but now shifted to October 2nd, 2019 and for all concerned to take appropriate measures to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law by October, 2019,” he said.

– July 24, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)