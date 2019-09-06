BOBOYE Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has called for support among motorists to ensure hitch free movement at the various highway rehabilitations sites in the country.

Oyeyemi, who made the call on Friday in Abuja urged road users to factor in more time in their journey plans to accommodate diversions at construction areas.

He said the commission was in discussion with the construction companies to ensure that reflective construction signs were provided at the sites to guide night movement.

According to him, most of the crashes along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway usually happen at night because of inadequate warning signs at construction sites.

He also decried the increasing rate of crashes on completed sections of the roads due to speeding by some motorists.

Oyeyemi said crash level on completed sections of roads across the country had increased by 5 per cent, adding that speeding accounts for 50 per cent of the crashes.

He said the commission had commenced the process of battling with issues of speeding through the full implementation of speed limit devices in commercial vehicles.

“Speeding account for 50 per cent of crashes and we need to really take the bull by the horn and ensure full compliance to the installation of speed limit devices in commercial vehicles.

“Our personnel will be out to tackle the issue of speeding because the rate of fatality involved in crashes as a result of speeding is on the increase and we are not happy about it,” he said.

He said the commission would from Oct. 2 commence the enforcement of number plates on motorcycle and tricycles adding that it was a security mater.

Oyeyemi said the commission would not extend time for the enforcement anymore, adding that the present level of compliance from the various associations at state level were commendable.

According to him, the enforcement is part of what we have factored into the “ember” month programme because it is criminal intent to put a motorcycle or tricycle on the road without registration number.

He commended the Police and the Department of State Services for their planned support to ensure successful enforcement of the exercise, adding that with the registration numbers, it would be easier to track criminals using tricycles or motorcycles.

Oyeyemi said the commission had concluded its strategies to ensure hitch free movement during the “ember” months.

He said the strategy was to ensure full deployment of equipment to strategic locations on the highways across the country.

The FRSC boss commended the Federal Government over the increased rehabilitation work on some major highways across the country.

“With the efforts of the Federal Government to fix the roads it behooves on us, with about 4,650 new personnel deployed, to be able to deploy enough personnel to construction areas to ensure free flow of traffic.

“The high attention given to the various road rehabilitation projects are efforts of government towards ensuring that before the end of the year, all these roads are ready for use,” he added. (NAN)

