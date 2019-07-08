THE Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Anambra command has commenced sensitisation programme on road safety measures for road users, motorists, drivers and pedestrians to safe guard lives and property.

The sensitisation would aim at reminding Ndi Anambra about importance of keeping the safety rules of the roads as pedestrians or motorists.

Addressing the congregation during a church service at Awka, G. E. Anuabia, superintendent route commander, emphasised importance of internalising basic road safety measures.

Such measures are proper usage of seat belts for drivers and passengers.

She urged drivers to always ensure that their vehicles were well serviced.

“They should also check their wiper blades, headlamps and any the breaking system of their vehicle daily, especially during this ongoing rainy season,’’ she said, stressing, “this is known as motor parade’’.

Anuabia said that every road user should be conscious of safety while on the road, bearing in mind that accidents occurred as result of carelessness.

She said that pedestrians should always walk on the left hand side of the road so as not to back the traffic flow.

Anuabia cautioned people against overloading, while urging passengers never to tolerate drivers who overload their vehicles.

A. Ama, senior marshal inspector, lectured people on importance of understanding road signs and marks that could help drivers and passengers to avoid accident.

He cautioned people against spending and dangerous over taking saying it had been major cause of accidents.

Earlier, Bright Chibuike, general overseer, Dominant Throne International Church, Awka, admonished the congregation over being thankful to God while obeying simple spiritual principles as well as the physical laws that could only ensure a person remains prosperous in live.

Other FRSC officials present are the Road Marshal Assistant 1, E.O Okoro and Road Marshal Assistant 1, E. Ihase.

– July 8, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)